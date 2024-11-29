Tel Aviv, Israel

A senior Israeli minister has said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will stay in Gaza for “many years” as Palestinian militant group Hamas shows increased flexibility for holding ceasefire talks. Avi Dichter, Israel’s minister for food security, was quoted by the Guardian as saying that the IDF will be responsible for tackling fresh Hamas fighters in the territory as well as delivering humanitarian aid in more years to come.

The statement by Dichter hints at the prolonged presence of the IDF in the besieged territory, ruling out any possibility of administration by Hamas or the Palestinian Authority (PA).

“I think that we are going to stay in Gaza for a long time. I think most people understand that [Israel] will be years in some kind of West Bank situation where you go in and out and maybe you remain along Netzarim [corridor],” the Israeli minister said.

This comes amidst reports that the IDF is clearing ground for establishing military bases in the Palestinian territory, especially in Gaza’s Netzarim corridor, a military zone that has been established between the Mediterranean coast and Gaza’s eastern perimeter fence. “That was the only mission. There was not a single construction left that was taller than my waist anywhere (in the corridor), except our bases and observation towers,” Dichter added.

Hamas showing flexibility

Meanwhile, a report in the New York Times hinted that Hamas may allow the IDF to temporarily stay on the enclave’s border with Egypt. Hamas officials can allow the Israeli military to keep occupying the Philadelphi Corridor, which the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to not withdraw from.

The report, citing US officials, said Hamas may be looking to relinquish the strategy chalked out by slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and move towards a truce by making some concessions.

Sinwar advocated a prolonged conflict with Israel, saying, “The longer it lasts, the closer we get to liberation.”

(With inputs from agencies)