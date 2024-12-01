New Delhi

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday (Dec. 1) that the state's CM candidate would be decided on Monday, more than a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in the assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference in Satara, caretaker Chief Minister Shinde reiterated his unconditional support to the CM candidate, stating that people delivered a historic mandate in favour of the Mahayuti alliance.

The Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory in the assembly polls. The BJP won 132 seats out of the total 280, while the Shiv Sena (led by Shinde) won 57 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar won 41 seats.

Shinde's clarification on going to his native village

Shinde headed to his native village of Dare in Satara on Friday amid speculations that he was not happy with the way the new government was shaping up.

Shinde told reporters on Sunday that there were no differences among the Mahayuti partners on government formation.

He said that he comes to Dare regularly and wondered why there should be any confusion (over his visit) when he cleared his stand on the CM’s post last week.

"I am feeling better now. I came here to rest after the busy election schedule. I didn't take any leave during my 2.5 years as Chief Minister. People are still visiting me here," Shinde said.

“I always come to my village. Why should there be any confusion when I have already made my stand clear last week? I have already said the decision on CM’s post taken by the BJP leadership will be acceptable to me and Shiv Sena and will have my full backing,” he added.

Shinde said last week that his party would support the decisions of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to name the next Maharashtra CM.

Next CM to be from BJP, swearing-in ceremony on Dec 5

Earlier, Ajit Pawar clarified that the next Maharashtra CM would be from the BJP, and the two deputy CMs would be from the NCP and Shiv Sena.

Shinde, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, Pawar, Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders met Union Home Minister Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday evening to discuss the deadlock over the CM position.

"During the meeting in Delhi, it was decided that the Mahayuti would form the government with the Chief Minister from BJP, while the remaining two parties would have Deputy Chief Ministers," Pawar said during a press conference.

While the name of the new CM is unknown till Monday, Devendra Fadnavis is widely considered the top choice. Fadnavis, the current deputy CM, had served as Maharashtra's chief minister from 2014 to 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government will be in Mumbai on Thursday (December 5).

(With inputs from agencies)