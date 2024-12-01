Damascus

Earlier this week, rebel factions in Syria launched a large-scale surprise attack on areas controlled by the government and seized territory in the country's northwestern region. On Saturday (Nov 30), thousands of insurgents took over most of Aleppo, facing very little resistance from the government forces.

A day later, the war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Aleppo was not under the control of President Bashar al-Assad's government for the first time since the civil war began in 2012.

From Aleppo, the rebels moved on, here too facing almost no opposition from government forces, to seize towns and villages in northern Hama, a province where they had a presence before being expelled by government troops in 2016.

So who are the rebels leading the offensive on Aleppo and other parts of Syria? Here are the details:

A look at Hayat Tahrir-al Sham

The current offensive is being led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, known by its initials HTS. The United States (US) and the United Nations (UN) have designated the HTS as a terrorist organisation.

Abu Mohammad al-Julani is the leader of HTS. Citing researcher Aaron Zelin, a report by the news agency Associated Press said that Julani and the HTS have sought to remake themselves in recent years, focusing on promoting civilian government in their territory as well as military action.

Julani's group broke ties with Al-Qaeda in 2016. He had been the leader of the now-defunct Al-Nusra Front, the former Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda.

The Associated Press report said that Julani cracked down on some extremist groups in his territory and has increasingly portrayed himself as a protector of other religions. That includes last year allowing the first Christian Mass in the city of Idlib in years.

The current offensive

On Wednesday (Nov. 27), insurgents led by the HTS launched their shock offensive.

They first staged a two-pronged attack in Aleppo and the Idlib countryside, entering Aleppo two days later and securing a strategic town that lies on the highway that links Syria’s largest city to the capital and the coast.

By Saturday evening, they seized at least four towns in the central Hama province and claimed to have entered the provincial capital.

The rebels also staged an attempt to reclaim areas they controlled in Hama in 2017 but failed.

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad has been strongly backed by Russia and Iran since 2011, when civil war broke out after protests against his rule were suppressed.

