New Delhi

Eminent missile scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Joshi has taken charge as the new CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace. BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia aimed at developing and producing the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system.

Advertisment

Established in February 1998, the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace is named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers. It is a venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM).

Dr Joshi brings with him over three decades of experience and has been instrumental in shaping India’s missile programme with his contributions to the development of the Prithvi and Agni missile systems.

He is best known for his leadership roles in the development of the Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) and Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) systems—two projects that have significantly enhanced India’s strategic defence capabilities.

Advertisment

His tenure as Programme Director for LRSAM was marked by the successful integration of indigenous missile systems into the Indian Navy’s fleet, including the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier.

Dr Joshi has been instrumental in training professionals in radiography, ultrasonic, magnetic particle, and penetrant testing and led initiatives to improve the technical capabilities in the defence industry as the Chairman of the Indian Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ISNT).

He has received several accolades, such as the DRDO Scientist of the Year Award, and the Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Award.

Advertisment

Additionally, he is a Distinguished Alumnus of NIT Warangal and holds Fellowships with prestigious institutions like the Royal Aeronautical Society, London, and the Indian National Academy of Engineering.

Analysts suggest that BrahMos’ potential lies in its ability to leverage Dr. Joshi’s experience to push the envelope, particularly on innovation. “BrahMos is a symbol of India’s defence capabilities, and under Dr. Joshi’s leadership could cement its position as a global leader in missile technology,” said a senior defence expert familiar with the organisation.

Dr Joshi takes the reins of BrahMos at a critical juncture, when the organisation faces increasing competition in the global defence market, with nations vying for dominance in missile technology.