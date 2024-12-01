New Delhi, India

Pop star Dua Lipa made Mumbai groove with her energetic performance on Saturday (Nov 30). The Grammy-winner singer performed live in the financial capital of India as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert at MMRDA, BKC.

Every moment of the night's concert was breathtaking. However, the highlight came when Lipa performed a mashup of her super-hit song ''Levitating'' and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's hit song ''Won Ladki Jo'' from his movie Baadshah.

A video that has gone viral shows Lipa performing in ''Levitating'' when a remix version of Khan's song ''Won Ladki Jo'' started playing. As the track played, the crowd went wild and cheered loudly.

Bigger than the biggest you know! ??? King Khan mania grips Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert—Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo from Baadshah.

The performance also caught the attention of Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. The Archies actor re-shared a video from the concert along with a heart emoji, a woman dancing and a crazy face emoji.

For the performance, Lipa looked million dollars in the white body suit with a shimmery mesh overlay with white boots.

In the electrifying performance that went on for over two hours, the singer belted out her hits like "Be The One", "Dance The Night", "New Rules", and "One Kiss" among others.

Addressing the crowd in a jam-packed stadium, she said, ''I love you Mumbai… I am blown away by all this energy. We are going to have a lot of fun. Tonight is about us; it is about me and you and us living in the moment.''

@DUALIPA doing Indian dance moves during her performance of a "Levitating" / "Woh Ladki Jo" mashup at Zomaland Festival!

The performance has created enough buzz among netizens.

Reacting to a clip, one user wrote, ''DUA LIPA YOU QUEEN!! She saw the reels and performed the iconic mashup!!!!''

Another wrote, ''Levitating x Woh Ladki Joh collab finally happened at #DuaLipa's Mumbai concert.''

Lipa performed in Mumbai for the first time in 2019 at the OnePlus Music Festival. Back then, she also met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also her favourite Bollywood star.