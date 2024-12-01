New Delhi, India

It was a family night out for the Kapoors! On Saturday (Nov 30), actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took their little munchkin Raha Kapoor for a game night.

As a surprise to their millions of fans, the power couple stepped out with their daughter Raha for a football match in Mumbai.

The family of three together cheered for Ranbir's team, Mumbai City DC, in the match against Hyderabad DC.

The two-year-old looked adorable with mommy Alia and daddy Ranbir as she enjoyed the game carrying an inflatable baton.

Raha looked super cute as she twinned with dad Ranbir in a jersey T-shirt. They both paired the shirt with jeans. Alia looked smart in a white top, black jacket, and blue jeans.

Several videos and photos of the trio have taken the internet by storm.

In one video, Alia and Ranbir walked around the stadium with Raha, waving at the jam-packed crowd.

In another clip, Raha was seen having fun at the ground as she played around in the stadium, cuddling with mommy and daddy.

The family was seen enjoying the match from the stands.

Alia and Ranbir are often spotted with their daughter Raha, and their cute family photos are always a top trend on social media. Recently, they were captured outside of their Mumbai residence as they stepped out in the city for a family outing.

Alia and Ranbir's little bundle of joy turned two on November 6.

The couple celebrated her birthday with a jungle-themed party in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor, Raha & Alia Bhatt All of them are giving same expression ?#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt 1 YEAR OF ATBB ANIMAL pic.twitter.com/KZ98kHH836 — Jeet (@JeetN25) November 30, 2024 ×

On the special occasion, the Raazi actress shared a family picture taken weeks after Raha was born.

She posted: "2 years today ???? & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay your baby forever..happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake ? ✨?✨.''

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir have super busy schedules.

The Animal actor is currently working on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

In the movie, he plays the role of the god Rama.

Alia, on the other hand, will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War co-starring Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.