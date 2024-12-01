Chennai, India
Cyclone Fengal made landfall early Sunday morning, around 2 am, crossing the Tamil Nadu coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, confirmed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Following landfall, the cyclone was expected to move west-southwestwards but instead remained stationary for six hours near Puducherry.
Chennai Airport resumed operations at approximately 4 am after a brief suspension due to the storm. However, passengers faced disruptions as many flights were delayed or cancelled despite the reopening. Meanwhile, relief efforts commenced at 6:15 am, led by the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), evacuating over 100 people within the first two hours.
Key updates on Cyclone Fengal:
-
Cyclone weakening: By 11:30 am on Sunday, Cyclonic Storm Fengal had weakened into a deep depression, remaining stationary for 12 hours. It is expected to gradually weaken further into a depression over northern Tamil Nadu within the next 12 hours, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.
-
Rescue efforts: Indian Army personnel from the Chennai Garrison Battalion, operating under the Dakshin Bharat Area command, were deployed early Sunday to assist with flood relief operations in Puducherry. By 8:15 am, they had successfully evacuated more than 100 individuals from affected areas.
-
Relief operations monitored: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the State Emergency Operation Centre on Sunday to oversee relief efforts in the aftermath of the cyclone. He called on the central government to send a team to assess the situation and evaluate the extensive crop damage caused by the storm.
-
IMD alert: The IMD issued a red alert for four districts in Tamil Nadu, predicting isolated heavy rainfall on Monday, December 2. Northern districts, including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur, are forecast to experience extremely heavy rains, as per the latest updates.
-
Fatalities: Two deaths were reported in Puducherry due to the cyclone’s impact, according to Home Minister A. Namassivayam. While visiting flood-hit areas in Rainbow Nagar and Krishna Nagar on Sunday morning, the minister stated that the bodies of the deceased were recovered from Mettupalayam and Sankardass Swamigal Nagar.
-
Schools and colleges closed: Authorities in Puducherry announced the closure of all educational institutions on December 2. This precautionary measure, affecting government and private schools as well as colleges, is intended to safeguard students and staff from adverse weather conditions.