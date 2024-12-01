Chennai, India

Cyclone Fengal made landfall early Sunday morning, around 2 am, crossing the Tamil Nadu coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, confirmed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Following landfall, the cyclone was expected to move west-southwestwards but instead remained stationary for six hours near Puducherry.

Chennai Airport resumed operations at approximately 4 am after a brief suspension due to the storm. However, passengers faced disruptions as many flights were delayed or cancelled despite the reopening. Meanwhile, relief efforts commenced at 6:15 am, led by the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), evacuating over 100 people within the first two hours.

Key updates on Cyclone Fengal:

