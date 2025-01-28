The Microsoft-backed Artificial Intelligence (AI) OpenAI on Tuesday (Jan 28) introduced ChatGPT Gov, a new version of ChatGPT, specifically designed for US government agencies.

Meanwhile, in a move to comply with US President Donald Trump's order, Google is set to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America on Google Maps in the US.

In other news, US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jan 27) that India, China, and Brazil, the high-tariff countries, are harmful to America, adding that Washington would impose further taxes on other countries too to bring money to the US.

Introducing ChatGPT Gov: OpenAI launches tailored version for US government amid rise in AI competition

Google Maps to rename Gulf of Mexico as 'Gulf of America' for US users

'America first': Trump vows tariffs on China, India, Brazil and other nations that 'harm' US

Delhi Polls: Rahul Gandhi raises allegations of 'biggest liquor scam' against Sisodia and Kejriwal

At a rally in Patparganj, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused AAP leader Manish Sisodia of being involved in the "liquor scam" with Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal . Gandhi claimed Sisodia, who once represented the constituency, ran away out of fear after the corruption charges. He urged the public to vote for Anil Chaudhary instead.

Serbian PM resigns after mass anti-corruption protests

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned on Tuesday (Jan 28), following months of mass demonstrations over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.

Trump signs order banning transgender people from US military. What are the new guidelines?

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to bar transgender people from the military on Monday (Jan 27). This was one of the four orders he signed aboard Air Force One while travelling from Florida to Washington. The US president ordered the Pentagon to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes as well.

PM Modi to visit US in Feb, Trump says India ‘will do what's right’ on immigrants

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jan 27) that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States in February.

Union Minister Amit Shah takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dip at the Triveni Sangam here on Monday and described the Maha Kumbh as a unique symbol of the Sanatan culture's philosophy, which is rooted in harmony.

India vs England, 3rd T20I Live Score: Men in Blue struggling in chase as Tilak Varma departs

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third match between India and England from Rajkot. Having beaten England by two wickets in the Chennai T20I, India will be high on confidence while they take on the visitors. India vs England 3rd T20I match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Nayanthara documentary row: Madras HC rejects plea against actor Dhanush

In what could be termed a win for actor Dhanush, the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed Netflix India's plea to dismiss the actor's copyright claims over the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. The documentary, which chronicles actress Nayanthara's wedding, was released on Netflix’s OTT platform on November 18, 2024.