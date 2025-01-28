IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of third match between India and England from Rajkot. Having beaten England by two wickets in the Chennai T20I, India will be high on confidence while they take on the visitors. India vs England 3rd T20I match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Advertisment

The contest in Rajkot will be the 27th head-to-head meeting between the sides in the T20I format with India leading 15-11. None of the previous 26 matches have ended in a draw and that tradition could continue on Tuesday with no rain forecasted. India will rely on the services of Tilak Varma, having played a match-winning 72-run knock in Chennai.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy Return Updates

England on the other hand will rely on Jos Buttler and Harry Brook, as they look to keep alive the team’s hopes in the series. England have lost the last three head-to-head meetings against India, including the T20 World Cup semifinal in the West Indies in June.

Advertisment

The India vs England 3rd T20I match will start at 7:00 pm local time on Wednesday (Jan 22) with the toss taking place at 6:30 pm local time.