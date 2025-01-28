IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of third match between India and England from Rajkot. Having beaten England by two wickets in the Chennai T20I, India will be high on confidence while they take on the visitors. India vs England 3rd T20I match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.
The contest in Rajkot will be the 27th head-to-head meeting between the sides in the T20I format with India leading 15-11. None of the previous 26 matches have ended in a draw and that tradition could continue on Tuesday with no rain forecasted. India will rely on the services of Tilak Varma, having played a match-winning 72-run knock in Chennai.
England on the other hand will rely on Jos Buttler and Harry Brook, as they look to keep alive the team’s hopes in the series. England have lost the last three head-to-head meetings against India, including the T20 World Cup semifinal in the West Indies in June.
The India vs England 3rd T20I match will start at 7:00 pm local time on Wednesday (Jan 22) with the toss taking place at 6:30 pm local time.
Jan 28, 2025 22:43 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: England stay alive in series with win in Rajkot
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: England stay alive in the series as they win the 3rd T20I by 26 runs in Rajkot.
India never really got going in the chase, lost too many wickets too early. Earlier in the innings, Varun Chakravarthy was superb for India as he scalped five wickets. He became only the second Indian to pick up multiple five-wicket hauls in international T20s after Kuldeep Yadav.
Jan 28, 2025 22:28 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: England win by 26 runs
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: England won the 3rd T20I by 26 runs on Tuesday (Jan 28) in Rajkot.
Score:
IND: 146/9 (20 overs)
Jan 28, 2025 22:20 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Overton with a big wicket for England as he sends Hardik Pandya back to the pavillion
Score:
IND: 131/7 (18.1 overs)
Hardik Pandya c Buttler b Overton 40
Jan 28, 2025 22:17 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Hosts reeling at 124/6 with three overs remaining. Hardik Pandya will be key to this chase
Score:
IND: 124/6 (17.2 overs)
Axar Patel c Rashid b Archer 15
Jan 28, 2025 21:50 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Jamie Overton gets England back in the game as he dismisses Washington Sundar
Score:
IND: 85/5 (12.1 overs)
Washington Sundar c Buttler b Overton 6
Jan 28, 2025 21:29 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Visitors start to dominate the game as Men in Blue struggling in chase
Score:
IND: 68/4 (8 overs)
Tilak Varma b Rashid 18
Jan 28, 2025 21:17 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Captain Suryakumar Yadav is now sent back to the pavillion as hosts struggling at 49/3
Score:
IND: 48/3 (5.1 overs)
Suryakumar Yadav c Salt b Wood 14
Jan 28, 2025 21:06 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Brydon Carse sends Abhishek Sharma back to the pavillion for 24 runs
Score:
IND: 31/2 (3.4 overs)
Abhishek Sharma c Archer b Carse 24
Jan 28, 2025 21:02 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: England strikes early as Jofra Archer dismisses Sanju Samson.
Score:
IND: 23/1 (3 overs)
Sanju Samson c Rashid b Archer 3
Jan 28, 2025 20:37 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: England set target of 172 after 20 overs for India
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Mark Wood and Adil Rashid help England to put up a target of 172 runs for India. Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowler for India as he took 5/24.
Score:
ENG: 171/9 (20 overs)
Jan 28, 2025 20:12 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: WICKET!IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Varun Chakravarth takes his fifth wicket as he dismisses Jofra ArcherScore:ENG: 127/8 (16 overs)Jofra Archer b Varun 0
Jan 28, 2025 20:09 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: End of over 15
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: After 15 overs, England are struggling at 123/6. Liam Livingstone will be crucial for the visitors in the last five overs.
Score:
ENG: 123/6 (15 overs)
Jan 28, 2025 20:04 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: TWO IN TWO FOR INDIA!
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Hosts take two wickets in quick succession to push England on backfoot
Score:
ENG: 115/6 (13.4 overs)
Jamie Overton b Varun 0
Jan 28, 2025 19:58 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: India strikes again as Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Harry Brook.
Score:
ENG: 108/4 (12.4 overs)
Harry Brook b Ravi Bishnoi 8
Jan 28, 2025 19:48 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: End of over 10
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: After end of 10 overs, England are 87/3. Ben Duckett is sent back to the pavilion by Axar Patel for a well made 51 runs off 28 balls.
Score:
ENG: 87/3
Ben Duckett c Abhishek Sharma b Patel 51
Jan 28, 2025 19:43 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Varun Chakravarthy strikes and England lose their second wicket. Captain Jos departs thanks to a good review suggestion by keeper Sanju Samson who had earlier played a part in a horrible review which India lost.
Jos Buttler c †Samson b Varun 24
Jan 28, 2025 19:28 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: End of Over 6 (powerplay ends)
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: England have managed to keep the run-rate despite a wicket as they crossed 50 inside the powerplay. Ben Duckett has looked good and India lost a review as well.
ENG: 52/1 (6 overs)
Jan 28, 2025 19:15 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: End of Over 3
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Shami has bowled two overs and has gone for 15 runs. Pandya, however, has taken a wicket for India.
ENG: 21/1 (3 overs)
Jan 28, 2025 19:07 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Pandya strikes in his first over and England lose their first wicket. Phil Salt fails once again.
ENG: 7/1 (1.3 overs)
Phil Salt c Abhishek Sharma b Pandya 5
Jan 28, 2025 19:04 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Playing XIs
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Here are the Playing XIs
India: 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dhruv Jurel, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.
England: Phil Salt, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jos Buttler (capt), 4 Harry Brook, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jamie Smith (wk), 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Adil Rashid.
Jan 28, 2025 18:50 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Toss
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first in Rajkot. SKY also informed that Arshdeep is resting for today's match while Shami is back for his first international match since ODI World Cup 2023 Final.
Jan 28, 2025 18:24 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: India Playing XI Prediction
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: India have already won two matches of the five-match series and are expected to go with the same combination from the last T20I in Chennai. It could mean that Mohammed Shami may sit out again - still waiting for his first international match since ODI World Cup 2023 Final.
Check India's Predicted Playing XI here
Jan 28, 2025 17:40 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Will Mohammed Shami play?
India pacer Mohammed Shami hasn't played in first two matches of the series and there's a big question on his participation today as well. Shami is making a comeback to international cricket after nearly an year. He had last played in India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 Final.
Jan 28, 2025 16:54 IST
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live: Match Prediction
Having beaten England by two wickets in the Chennai T20I, India will be high on confidence while they take on the visitors. Ahead of the third contest of the five-match T20I series, here is the match prediction and all the details, including match timings and squads.