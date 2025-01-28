IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: India Playing XI Prediction vs England

The wicketkeeper-batter is expected to reprise his opener's role in IND vs ENG 3rd T20I as well. He scored 26 and 5 runs, respectively in the first two matches of the series.
The opener is expected to bat alongside Sanju Samson in IND vs ENG 3rd T20I as well. He scored 79 and 12 runs, respectively in the first two matches of the series.
The India skipper is expected to bat in middle-order in IND vs ENG 3rd T20I as well. He has had a quite series so far, scoring 0 and 12 runs, respectively in the first two matches of the series.
India's hero of second match is again expected to bat in middle-order in IND vs ENG 3rd T20I. He has scored 19 not out and 72 not out runs, respectively in the first two matches of the series.
The batter played in the second T20I in place of Rinku Singh and is expected to keep his place. He scored 4 runs in the second match of the series.
The all-rounder is an automatic pick for the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I as well. He scored 3 not out and 7 in the first two matches and has taken three wickets in total as well.
The spin all-rounder didn't play in the first match but scored 26 crucial runs in the second match of the series and is expected to keep his place for IND vs ENG 3rd T20I as well.
India vice-captain has taken two wickets each in the first two matches of the series and is expected to play the same role in IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I as well.
The spinner has been very successful, taking three wickets in the first match and two wickets in the second match. He is also expected to retain his place in IND vs ENG 3rd T20I as well.
The leggie has not been able to take a single wicket in the series so far but is expected to play the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I.
The pacer missed out in the first two T20Is but is expected to make a comeback for the third T20I in Rajkot. It will be his first match across formats since ODI World Cup 2023 Final.
