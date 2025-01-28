India’s newly-appointed batting coach Sitanshu Kotak gave an update on when Mohammed Shami could play his next match for the national cricket team. Shami returned to the India cricket team after a gap of over one year with his selection for the ongoing T20I series against England, but the 34-year-old pacer has not featured in the two T20Is played so far.

Shami was also seen bowling in the nets with his knees heavily strapped during a practice session recently. It was a swelling in the knee that ruled Shami out of the last two Tests in the Bord-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gambhir and SKY will take call on Shami’s selection

The Indian batting coach also cleared the air over concerns regarding the pacer's fitness and said that it is “not a problem” but his return to the team will depend on the plans of coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav as Shami has also been picked for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Also Read: IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live Score: India aim to seal series in Rajkot



“Yes, Shami is fit but something about him playing or not playing, I am not the one who can answer. There is definitely a plan (for Shami) looking at coming matches as well as one-dayers. So, that is something Gautam and obviously Surya will take a call on. But (his) fitness, definitely is not a problem, depending on how they are planning to build his load,” Kotak said in a presser.

Kotak looks forward to working with Kohli

Kotak is also looking forward to working with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the ODIs, as they have been in poor form off late.

