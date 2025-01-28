Team India will have a golden opportunity to seal the T20I series against England as they take on the visitors in the third contest on Tuesday (Jan 28) in Rajkot. Having beaten England by two wickets in the Chennai T20I, India will be high on confidence while they take on the visitors. Ahead of the third contest of the five-match T20I series, here is the match prediction and all the details, including match timings and squads.

India vs England, 3rd T20I Match Prediction

The contest in Rajkot will be the 27th head-to-head meeting between the sides in the T20I format with India leading 15-11. None of the previous 26 matches have ended in a draw and that tradition could continue on Tuesday with no rain forecasted. India will rely on the services of Tilak Varma, having played a match-winning 72-run knock in Chennai.

England on the other hand will rely on Jos Buttler and Harry Brook, as they look to keep alive the team’s hopes in the series. England have lost the last three head-to-head meetings against India, including the T20 World Cup semifinal in the West Indies in June.

Considering the current form, we predict India to win the match with Buttler and Co. expected to give a good account of themselves.

When is the India vs England 3rd T20I match?

The India vs England 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday (Jan 28).

Which stadium will host the India vs England 3rd T20I match?

The India vs England 3rd T20I match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

What time will the India vs England 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs England 3rd T20I match will start at 7:00 pm local time on Wednesday (Jan 22) with the toss taking place at 6:30 pm local time.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Mohd Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harisht Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakrabarthy and Washington Sundar

England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood