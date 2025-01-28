Opening a front against the Aam Aadmi Party in the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at a public meeting on Tuesday and said that the former Delhi chief minister 'came in a small car but lived in Sheesh Mahal'. In his scathing remark, Rahul was referring to the blue car, which Kejriwal used as his vehicle when he became the CM for the first time.

At a rally in Patparganj, the Congress MP also accused AAP leader Manish Sisodia of being involved in the "liquor scam" with Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Both Kejriwal and Sisodia were in jail for months over the liquor policy scam.



Gandhi claimed Sisodia, who once represented the constituency, ran away out of fear after the corruption charges. He urged the public to vote for Congress candidate Anil Chaudhary instead.

Kejriwal’s broken promises

Gandhi also criticised Arvind Kejriwal for failing to live up to his promises of cleaning up politics. He highlighted Kejriwal’s luxurious lifestyle, calling it hypocritical for a leader who promised change. Gandhi said Kejriwal was absent when the city faced unrest and violence.

Gandhi said, "He (Kejriwal) said he would clean politics, but in Delhi, the biggest liquor scam happened. You must have seen photos of his house also. He stays in a palace -- 'Sheesh Mahal'... he was not there even when riots happened here."

Gandhi emphasised his vision for India as a place of love and unity, not hatred. He accused Kejriwal of misleading the people by saying one thing and doing another. Gandhi stated that India needed a politics of love, not division.

The Congress leader also slammed Prime Minister Modi for ignoring the country’s unemployment crisis. He criticised Modi for attending extravagant parties while the youth struggled to find jobs. Gandhi claimed the BJP and RSS were only interested in creating divisions among people.

Criticism of Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on the Constitution

Gandhi responded to recent comments by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and alleged that he insulted the Constitution. Gandhi condemned the statement and called it disrespectful to Dr BR Ambedkar and the country’s poor. He also mentioned that the BJP had failed to make any changes to the Constitution despite their earlier promises.

(With inputs from agencies)