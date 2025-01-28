Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday slammed Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that the Haryana government had released toxic water into the Yamuna River. Saini dismissed the charges as baseless and criticised Kejriwal for shifting blame. He said that Kejriwal has a habit of blaming others on failing to fulfil his election promises to the voters.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday accused the BJP-led Haryana government of releasing toxic water into the Yamuna River, which supplies drinking water to Delhi. He claimed that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had to block the contaminated water from entering the city to prevent a potential disaster.

Kejriwal said, “The BJP government in Haryana has poisoned the Yamuna water. Even our treatment plants cannot purify this water. It has already created a water shortage in one-third of Delhi.”

#WATCH | #DelhiElection2025 | AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal says, "...The people of Delhi get water to drink from Haryana and UP. In Yamuna, water flows into Delhi from Haryana. BJP's Haryana govt has poisoned the water in Yamuna. However, the Delhi Jal Board were… pic.twitter.com/fgZPxoBnC0 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

Haryana CM refutes charges

Responding to the allegations, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini dismissed them as baseless and criticised Kejriwal for shifting blame. “Kejriwal has a habit of making unfounded claims and blaming others for his inefficiency and incapability to fulfil promises,” Saini said.

Saini's counter-allegations

Saini accused the Delhi government of contributing to Yamuna's pollution by diverting 28 drains into the river. He also challenged Kejriwal to inspect the water quality at Sonipat, where the Yamuna enters Delhi. “There is no scarcity of water; the problem lies in Delhi’s distribution system,” Saini added, addressing claims of ammonia contamination.

Ajay Maken calls Kejriwal's Yamuna remarks 'treason'

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday ( Jan 28) criticised Arvind Kejriwal, saying it's "treason" if the former Delhi CM is lying about Delhi's water supply.

In a press conference Maken said, "If Arvind Kejriwal is lying about mixing poison in the water, it is treason. If the Haryana government is wrong, action should be taken. If Arvind Kejriwal is spreading rumours, action should be taken against him."

(With inputs from agencies)