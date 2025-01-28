As Prayagraj is gearing up for the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday (Jan 29), the Uttar Pradesh government has further hiked security. Over 100 million pilgrims are expected to visit the Maha Kumbh in just a day.

The state government said on Tuesday (Jan 28) that over 150 million devotees have already taken a holy dip in the waters of Triveni Sangam, where the holy Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

The entire Mela area is packed with security, and police personnel are deployed in sizeable numbers for patrolling, along with the installation of AI-powered CCTV cameras even as surveillance drones are keeping an eye on all the activities at Maha Kumbh.

The Maha Kumbh Mela area has been declared a no-vehicle zone for the coming few days. The Prayagraj administration has also urged local residents to avoid using four-wheelers and opt for two-wheelers if they are carrying a senior citizen to the Sangam.

“Residents are requested to use two-wheelers or walk to facilitate the movement of pilgrims from across the globe,” District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said.

The Uttar Pradesh state government also said that it has planned the showering of flower petals from helicopters on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday (Jan 29) in the morning.

What is Mauni Amavasya?

Mauni Amavasya falls on the day of Magh Krishna Amavasya as per the Hindu calendar and is considered the most auspicious day for bathing in rivers, especially at the sacred Triveni Sangam. It is believed that on this day, the water of the rivers turns into ‘Amrit’. Traditionally, the bath on this day is performed in silence. The occasion is also called the ‘Amavasya of the Saints.’

The Amrit Snan (formerly called Shahi Snan) is a sacred ritual of the Maha Kumbh Mela, which attracts millions of pilgrims from across the world to the banks of Triveni Sangam. The dates for the ritual are determined based on the astrological positions of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter, which are believed to boost the spiritual powers of the sacred rivers.

Prayagraj has declared schools to remain closed from January 28 to January 30 due to the massive crowd expected on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The Allahabad High Court has also declared a holiday.

