The Microsoft-backed Artificial Intelligence (AI) OpenAI on Tuesday (Jan 28) introduced ChatGPT Gov, a new version of ChatGPT, specifically designed for US government agencies.

Amid rising AI competition, this new tailored version of ChatGPT will boost efficiency and productivity and is crucial for maintaining and enhancing America’s global leadership in this technology.

The OpenAI said that the US government agencies can deploy ChatGPT Gov in their own Microsoft Azure commercial cloud and will have access to many of the features of ChatGPT Enterprise.

It will include many of the same features offered by ChatGPT Enterprise, including saving and sharing conversations, uploading text images and files, and interpreting and summarizing text, code, images, and mathematics.

Kevin Weil, the Chief Product Officer of OpenAI, shared a post on X, announcing the new version for the US government.

The launch comes hours after CEO Sam Altman shared a post on X, saying that the company will "pull up some releases", making his first public statement after the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek shocked AI-linked stocks on Monday.

'For national interest and public good'

"By making our products available to the U.S. government, we aim to ensure AI serves the national interest and the public good, aligned with democratic values while empowering policymakers to responsibly integrate these capabilities to deliver better services to the American people," the OpenAI website said in a statement.

Moreover, this will expedite internal authorisation of OpenAI’s tools for the handling of non-public sensitive data.

Recently, DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model, disrupted the tech industry by surpassing ChatGPT in downloads on Apple's App Store, further putting pressure on tech giants and their substantial investments in scaling AI operations.

The OpenAI witnessed more than 90,000 government users accessing ChatGPT across federal, state, and local agencies since last year. However, they were facing some issues due to government compliance standards.

“We’ve heard from customers that what they want to do, they want to do more with our products but are limited by government compliance requirements,” Felipe Millon, the leader of OpenAI’s Government Go to Market program, said Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)