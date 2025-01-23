OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT suffered a global outage on Thursday (Jan 23), leaving millions of users unable to access the feature.

Advertisment

As of Thursday evening, there were over 3,800 outages reported, Downdetector said. The cause of the outage is not yet known, according to media reports.

Users head to social media to express frustration

Amid the global outage, several ChatGPT users took to social media to express their frustration with the chatbot not working.

Advertisment

How it feels like coding yourself without chatgpt

ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/KEThaV0QU9 — Frey (@Freyxfi) January 23, 2025

"ChatGPT is down and I'm coding right now," X user Joash wrote in a post on the social media platform.

Advertisment

"Bruh ChatGPT is down again??? During the work day? So you’re telling me I have to… THINK?!" X user Mustafa said in a post.

Bruh ChatGPT is down again??? During the work day?



So you’re telling me I have to… THINK?! pic.twitter.com/vXGWjGzJMq — Mustafa (@KingMusss) January 23, 2025

Several X users also said that people were heading to the social media platform to check the news and whether ChatGPT was not working.

A look at the recent outages

Thursday's outage came weeks after ChatGPT experienced an outage on the morning of December 26.

As per reports, the cause of the outage was a cloud provider data centre failure, which impacted OpenAI databases.

(With inputs from agencies)