Top 10 world news: New Zealand reveals name of IS attacker, Kabul airport reopens, and more

The Islamic State-inspired radical who was shot dead by New Zealand police after he attacked people with a knife in an Auckland supermarket has been identified as 32-year-old Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen. In Afghanistan, with the Taliban struggling to form a new government, Pakistan intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed visited Kabul on Saturday, leading a delegation of Pakistan officials. Meanwhile, Facebook mistakenly labelled Black men as primates — an animal — through its automatic facial recognition programme.

Click on headlines to read more

New Zealand officials reveal radical’s name responsible for Auckland knife attack

According to local media reports, the 32-year-old attacker was a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted and imprisoned for about three years before being released in July.

Pakistan ISI chief visits Kabul as Taliban struggle to form new government

Although it is not clear as to what was the purpose of his visit, a senior official in Pakistan had said earlier in the week that Hameed could help the Taliban reorganise the Afghan military.

'Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, civilian flights to operate soon'

The runway at Kabul airport has been repaired in cooperation with authorities in Afghanistan, the ambassador said, according to Al Jazeera.

Italy mulls over making Covid vaccines compulsory

In a bid to fight the growing number of coronavirus cases, Italy’s Prime Minister has announced possibility of making Covid vaccines compulsory for all locals.

Turkey eases quarantine rules for travelers from India

Turkey has eased quarantine rules for travelers from India from today, in a move that will help increase people to people engagement.

Facebook's topic suggestion labels Black men's videos as 'primates'

In the past few days, when Facebook users watched a British tabloid video featuring Black men, they were automatically shown a message asking if they would like to watch more videos of Primates.

Lack of cybersecurity: Indonesian President's vaccine certificate leaked

The Covid certificate of Indonesia’s President was leaked online, highlighting the poor state of cybersecurity in the country.

Delta variant won't increase risk of developing severe childhood Covid: Study

A recent surge in Covid hospitalisations of children in the US sent waves of worry all around the world. Parents and experts raised alarm over the increased paediatric hospitalisations.

Queen Elizabeth II's death to follow social media blackouts: Report

If the UK government’s vast security operation is to be believed, official social media blackouts and a ban on retweets are most likely to happen in the aftermath of 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II's death to manage the situation.

Now, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes after being deprived of food from tourists

On being deprived of preferred food brought in by tourists now kept away by the COVID-19, hungry monkeys have started raiding villagers' homes in search for something tasty to eat on the resort island of Bali. The preferred food for the monkeys include bananas, peanuts and other goodies.