Italy mulls over making Covid vaccines compulsory

In a bid to fight the growing number of coronavirus cases, Italy’s Prime Minister has announced possibility of making Covid vaccines compulsory for all locals.

Mario Draghi announced that all eligible citizens will have to compulsorily get vaccinated against coronaviurus. The government has decided to make vaccines compulsory to ensure another surge does not take place in the country.

Also read | WHO warns against a new Covid variant that may be resistant to vaccines

The decision will be implemented as soon as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives a conditional approval to four vaccines.

Draghi’s announcement, however, is expected to bring in more attacks on virologists, government scientists and ministers.

Italy has been dealing with a huge problem of violent anti-vaxxers who have now started attacking pro-vaccine activists, virologists, government ministers and doctors. Anti-vaxxers have been sending death threats to all experts who have lent their support to vaccines. Protestors have been taking to streets to raise their voice against government-approved COVID-19 green pass.

WATCH |

This digital certificate acknowledges whether or not the Italian citizen has been vaccinated. It will also be able to validate whether the unvaccinated people have tested negative for Covid in the last 48 hours. The Green Pass will be compulsory for any long-distance travel and all school-related employees.

Draghi wants to ensure that at least 80 per cent Italians should be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus by the end of September. However, the government has not been able to stop the anti-vaxxers from attacking the ministers and experts.

The Prime Minister, however, expressed “full solidarity to all those who have been subjected to the hateful and cowardly violence on the part of anti-vaxxers.”