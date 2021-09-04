Turkey eases quarantine rules for travelers from India

Turkey has eased quarantine rules for travelers from India from today, in a move that will help increase people to people engagement.

One of the key relaxations will be for people who have been vaccinated with Covishield — both doses will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

A release by the Turkish embassy in Delhi said, "Passengers who certify that they have had at least two doses (single dose for Johnson and Johnson) of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization or Turkey, provided that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine".

Covishield has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization.

All travelers from India must submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before their arrival — something that is a requirement globally as well. When it comes to passengers under the age of 12, they are exempted from PCR test and vaccination certificate application on entry.

Speaking exclusively to WION on Friday, Turkey's envoy to Delhi, Firat Sunel said, "In light of the recent updated quarantine regulations for passengers from India to Turkey, more Indian tourists will benefit from the beauties of Turkey and hospitalities of Turkish people."

Meanwhile, travelers from India who are not able to present double dose vaccination certificate will have to quarantine at their declared residence or the address provided by them. After 10 days of their arrival, the travelers will have to go through a PCR test and they will be permitted to go out if it comes out negative. A positive test, however, will keep them quarantined under the COVID-19 guidelines of the health ministry.