Now, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes after being deprived of food from tourists

On being deprived of preferred food brought in by tourists now kept away by the COVID-19, hungry monkeys have started raiding villagers' homes in search for something tasty to eat on the resort island of Bali. The preferred food for the monkeys include bananas, peanuts and other goodies.

The gray long-tailed macaques nowadays have been venturing out from a sanctuary about 500 metres away to hang out on the roofs and await the opportune time to swoop down and snatch food, said villagers in Sangeh.

Residents have been taking fruits and other food to the Sangeh Monkey Forest to try to avert an all-out monkey assault on the village in the future. The action comes as an attempt to placate the primates.

"We are afraid that the hungry monkeys will turn wild and vicious," Saskara Gustu Alit, a villager, said.

Around 600 macaques, who are considered sacred, live in the forest sanctuary. They swing from the tall nutmeg trees and leap near the famous Pura Bukit Sari temple.

Usually, the Sangeh Monkey Forest used to have around 6,000 visitors a month, but due to the pandemic and curbs on international travel, the number has dropped to about 500. This has taken a toll on these monkeys.

(With inputs from agencies)