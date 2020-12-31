Top 10 world news: New year celebrations begin, Iran targets US, and more

New year celebrations have begun in countries where the clock has struck 12 am. New Zealand, Australia have welcomed the new year with fireworks. UK PM Boris Johnson's father has said that he is French. He is seeking French citizenship. Read this and more in top 10 world new below.

With fireworks, Australia, New Zealand welcome 2021





Revellers on the waterfront viewed the five-minute show which comprised fireworks and laser lighting colouring the night sky over the city's harbour

'I am French', says UK PM Boris Johnson's father as he seeks France citizenship





Boris Johnson's father was among the first civil servants appointed to Brussells after Britain joined the European Union in 1973

Pakistan: At least 30 arrested for vandalising Hindu temple





The vandalisation of the temple in Terri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Karak district on Wednesday caused strong criticism from human rights groups and minority Hindu community leaders



Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accuses US of plotting to fabricate war pretext





US President Donald Trump had recently tweeted that the US was hearing 'chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq' and warned that 'if one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over'

China confirms Uighur doctor imprisoned on terrorism charges





The relatives of Gulshan Abbas on Wednesday told US congressional committee that she had been sentenced to 20 years due to her involvement in the rights of Uighur Muslims

PM Modi's approval ratings highest among world leaders





Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and samples sizes vary by country.

China reports first case of UK coronavirus variant





The new strain, which experts say potentially spreads faster than the original variant, has prompted travel restrictions on the UK by more than 50 countries, including China, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year

Outcry after Canadian minister flouts coronavirus restrictions to conceal Caribbean holiday





Posts on Rod Phillips’s social media accounts suggested that he remained home over Christmas, but it emerged on Tuesday that the minister flew to the island of St Barts in mid-December and ignored a coronavirus lockdown to on this trip

Move over mammoths, a woolly rhino has been found well- preserved in Russian permafrost





Woolly rhinos roamed Siberian hinterlands in Russia about 12,000 years ago. And one of them has been found in diamond-producing region in Yakutia

Want to try some adventure this New Year, snake massage in Egypt might be it





If you are planning any such massage, Egypt's Cairo is your go-to place as a combination of snakes will be used to give customers relief from pain



