PM Modi's approval ratings highest among world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen a rise in popularity amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. A recent analysis by Morning Consult, a US-based survey research firm, which showed that Narendra Modi has a net approval rating of 55. The report also showed that PM Modi's popularity rose to the highest among all global leaders.

Morning consult political intelligence is currently tracking the approval rating for government leaders in 13 countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, The United Kingdom, The United States), offering real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe.

Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and samples sizes vary by country.

The other leaders who have witnessed a rise in their popularity include Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

As of December 22, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador scored 29, just ahead of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who had 27.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is preparing to run the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive.

He said this after laying the foundation stone for AIIMS at Gujarat's Rajkot.

He said, "The numbers of new cases of Covid-19 infection in the country are decreasing now. We are preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year."

"Swasthya hi sampada hai, the year 2020 has taught us this well. It has been a year full of challenges," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi said, "India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health. In the year 2021, we have to strengthen India's role in healthcare."

PM Modi said Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi should be our mantra for 2021. He said, "Earlier, I said, 'Dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi'. Now, I am saying 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai (caution) bhi'. Our mantra for the year 2021 is 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi'."

(With inputs from agencies)