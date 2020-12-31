'I am French', says UK PM Boris Johnson's father as he seeks France citizenship

UK PM Boris Johnson's father Stanley confirmed on Thursday that he was seeking French citizenship just when free movement of Britons was coming to an end thanks to Brexit deal delivered by his own son. Speaking to France's RTL radio, he asserted that he was French.

It's not a question of becoming French. If I understand correctly I am French! My mother was born in France, her mother was completely French as was her grandfather.

"For me it's a question of obtaining what I already have and I am very happy about that," the 80-year-old added.

Boris Johnson's father was among the first civil servants appointed to Brussells after Britain joined the European Union in 1973. He initially campaigned against UK leaving the European Union but changed his mind after Britain voted to leave EU in 2016 vote.

"I will always be European, that's for sure," he told RTL.

"You can't tell the English: you're not European. Europe is more than the single market, it's more than the European Union."

"That said, to have a link like that with the EU is important," he said, apparently referring to an EU passport.

His daughter Rachel had published a book in March and had already revealed his plans of seeking French citizenship.

She wrote that her grandmother was born in Versailles and said that if her father received French citizenship she too would like to become French.

(With AFP inputs)