Want to try some adventure this New Year, snake massage in Egypt might be it

Watching a live snake can be scary for several people, but what if pythons lie on your back to comfort you from body pain.

And if you are planning any such massage, Egypt's Cairo is your go-to place as a combination of snakes will be used to give customers relief from pain.

In the massage, oil is first rubbed on clients' backs and then a combination of Pythons or about 28 different types of non-venomous snakes in the thirty-minute session, reports news agency Reuters.

Diaa Zein, while browsing social media platforms, came across this unique massage was immediately fascinated to try it.

The spa owner and customers say that the snake massage enhances self-confidence and gives a feeling of total relaxation due to the movement of the snakes on the skin.

Safwat Sedki, the owner of the spa, says the massage is proven to lessen muscle and joint pain by improving blood circulation and releasing endorphins.

Initially, Sedki offered the session free to those who are willing to do this but now charges about 100 Egyptian Pounds ($6.37) for a 20 or 30-minute session.

But, it should not be assumed that these massages are a substitute for regular visits to doctors or medical care.