Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accuses US of plotting to fabricate war pretext

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (File photo) Photograph:( Reuters )
US President Donald Trump had recently tweeted that the US was hearing 'chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq' and warned that 'if one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over'
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States on Thursday of aiming to fabricate a "pretext for war" as tensions mount between the two countries.
Instead of fighting Covid in US, @realDonaldTrump & cohorts waste billions to fly B52s & send armadas to OUR region— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) December 31, 2020
Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war.
Iran doesn't seek war but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests.
US President Donald Trump had recently tweeted that the US was hearing "chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq" and warned that "if one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over."
Since mid-November, the United States has sent B-52 bombers on missions in the Persian Gulf three times, including a 30-hour round trip from North Dakota to the Gulf on December 29.
Also read: Iran honours 'martyr' Soleimani, killed a year ago by US
Pentagon officials say the military muscle-flexing is meant to warn Tehran off attacking American interests or personnel in the days surrounding the January 3 anniversary of the Trump administration's assassination of the powerful Iranian leader military commander Qasem Soleimani.
Soleimani's killing at age 62 sharply heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, whose decades-old animosity had deepened when Trump withdrew from Iran's nuclear deal and launched a "maximum pressure" campaign to isolate Iran.
Within days, Iran retaliated to the killing of a military leader long deemed untouchable by firing rockets at Iraqi bases housing US forces, which claimed no lives but caused injuries and preceded a tragedy.