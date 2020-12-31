With fireworks, Australia, New Zealand welcome 2021

New Year in Australia Photograph:( Reuters )
Revellers on the waterfront viewed the five-minute show which comprised fireworks and laser lighting colouring the night sky over the city's harbour
People in New Zealand were amongst the first globally to welcome 2021 as fireworks light up Auckland's 328-metre tall Sky Tower.
The festivities began in other countries as well amid the low-key celebrations seen in the wake of novel coronavirus that has killed millions this year. Let's take a look.
In the Sydney Opera House in Australia, fireworks sparkle the sky, but the harbour beneath was empty as a ghost town.