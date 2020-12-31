With fireworks, Australia, New Zealand welcome 2021

People in New Zealand were amongst the first globally to welcome 2021 as fireworks light up Auckland's 328-metre tall Sky Tower.

Revellers on the waterfront viewed the five-minute show which comprised fireworks and laser lighting colouring the night sky over the city's harbour.

The festivities began in other countries as well amid the low-key celebrations seen in the wake of novel coronavirus that has killed millions this year. Let's take a look.

Australia

In the Sydney Opera House in Australia, fireworks sparkle the sky, but the harbour beneath was empty as a ghost town.