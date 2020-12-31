Outcry after Canadian minister flouts coronavirus restrictions to conceal Caribbean holiday

Ontario’s Finance Minister Rod Phillips is under pressure to resign after he admitted that had flouted Canada's coronavirus restrictions to go on vacation in the Caribbean.

Posts on Rod Phillips’s social media accounts suggested that he remained home over Christmas, but it emerged on Tuesday that the minister flew to the island of St Barts in mid-December and ignored a coronavirus lockdown on this trip despite his own government’s advice to avoid non-essential travel.

Also read: Minister resigns in UK over Dominic Cummings' lockdown trip

As the scandal grabbed headlines in national media, Ontario Premier Doug Ford insisted he had not been aware of Phillips’ plans to make the trip.

He admitted, however, that at some point he became aware of the minister’s overseas travels, yet did not demand he return immediately to the province – at least not until the trip became known to the media.

“I did call him shortly after he arrived and I asked him and he said he was away,” Ford told reporters on Wednesday, saying elsewhere that he was “extremely disappointed” in the minister’s decision to travel “at a time when every Ontarian has been asked to make sacrifices.”

Ford had previously called Phillips’s trip “completely unacceptable”.

As we all make sacrifices this #Christmas, remember that some of our fellow citizens won't even be home for Christmas dinner over Zoom.



Thousands of front line heroes will be at work, looking out for us.



Who is the special hero in your life you want to thank?



👩🏽‍⚕️👨‍⚕️👮👨🏿‍🚒👷🏻🎖️ — Rod Phillips (@RodPhillips01) December 24, 2020 ×

Phillips went to some lengths to conceal his location during his stay in St. Barts. During a video conference call on December 16, the finance minister used a virtual backdrop of Ontario’s legislative building while he spoke over the sound of waves, as the province’s Liberal Party later pointed out in a tweet.