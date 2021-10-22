Top 10 world news: New infection in Hong Kong, world lashes out at China, and more

As per local media reports, authorities in China have started offering booster shots against the deadly coronavirus disease in Beijing and surrounding regions. This comes four months before the capital city hosts the Winter Olympics. Also, US President Joe Biden recently said that his Build Back Better plan is "a bigger darn deal" than Obamacare. During a CNN town hall Thursday night, Anderson Cooper recalled Biden’s comment in 2010 during the signing of Obamacare.

China trying to build psychological pressure on Taiwan through jet incursions: Reports

In a continuing trend, China is once again increasing pressure on Taiwan, which is worrying experts that this could quickly turn into a war, if the two sides are not careful.

Indian-American Neera Tanden appointed Biden's staff secretary: Reports

Neera Tanden, who currently serves as a senior advisory to US President Joe Biden, has been appointed as the White House staff secretary.

More than 40 countries ask China to respect rights of Uyghurs

Forty-three countries called on China to "ensure full respect for the rule of law" for the Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The statement was made at the United Nations on Thursday.

Coronavirus: NIH admits to US funding of gain-of-function research in Wuhan lab

In a stunning admission, USA's National Institute of Health has accepted that US-funded money was used for bat coronavirus gain-of-function research in a lab in Wuhan.

Pfizer's kid-size doses 91% effective against COVID-19: Study

Pfizer’s kid-size Covid vaccine doses are 91 per cent effective against coronavirus and have been observed to be safe.

Polar bears return to Pacific Arctic for first time in 20 years

We are bombarded with news of global warming each day. We know how the ice caps are melting thereby raising sea levels and affecting local habitat. But a positive news has come from the Pacific Arctic. Scientists have reported cooling for the first time in this region.

India to administer next billion vaccines in next 3-4 months: Vaccine panel head

As per the medical experts of the country, India will be able to achieve the target of administering another billion of vaccines in the next three to four months.

New outbreak of bacteria infection reported in wet markets of Hong Kong

While the world continues its fight against the deadly coronavirus, another outbreak may have taken place in Hong Kong’s wet market.

Democrats' spending plan is 'bigger' than Obamacare, says Biden

