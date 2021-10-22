Indian-American Neera Tanden appointed Biden's staff secretary: Reports

Neera Tanden, who currently serves as a senior advisory to US President Joe Biden, has been appointed as the White House staff secretary.

As per a senior White House official, quoted by the Washington Post, Tanden was appointed as Biden’s staff secretary on a morning staff call on Friday.

She will now be replacing Jessica Hertz who had recently announced that she will soon be stepping down from her role.

Tanden will continue performing her duties of a senior advisor and "will continue to provide leadership on particular projects and initiatives, and will report to the chief of staff," a source was quoted by local media houses.

Her appointment comes a few months after her nomination was pulled off by the White House due to some posts from her past in which she had passed critical comments on lawmakers on both sides.

She was originally nominated to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget, but she had to withdraw her nomination soon after as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. raised voices against her.

"I appreciate how hard you and your team at the White House has worked to win my confirmation. Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities," Tanden had written to Biden in March 2021.