Democrats' spending plan is 'bigger' than Obamacare, says Biden

US President Joe Biden recently said that his Build Back Better plan is "a bigger darn deal" than Obamacare. During a CNN town hall Thursday night, Anderson Cooper recalled Biden’s comment in 2010 during the signing of Obamacare.

After grinning at the question, Biden said that his current legislative agenda is “bigger” than Obamacare. It includes a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a multi-trillion dollar reconciliation package. “The answer is yes, this is bigger," Biden said.

“It is bigger because..not because what he did wasn't enormous, he broke the ice, enormous. But part of what I have in here is we also increased access to the Affordable Care Act and we reduced the price an average of 60 bucks a month for anyone who is in the Affordable Care Act. Plus on top of that we have another $300 billion worth of health care in it,” he continued.

“So it's -- I would say this is a bigger darn deal,” the president emphasised.

The comments come as lawmakers are almost at the end of a months-long negotiating period for the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the multi-trillion dollar reconciliation package.

A $1.2 trillion bill aimed at improving the US' roads, highways, bridges, and high-speed internet gained the support of 18 Republican senators and 49 Democratic senators.

With the addition of Republican senators to Democrats, on Saturday, the massive infrastructure bill passed a key procedural hurdle, ensuring its final passage in the upper chamber.