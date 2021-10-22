Polar bears return to Pacific Arctic for first time in 20 years

We are bombarded with news of global warming each day. We know how the ice caps are melting thereby raising sea levels and affecting local habitat. But a positive news has come from the Pacific Arctic. Scientists have reported cooling for the first time in this region.

This has translated to more retention of ice and return of polar bears.

The merry news has been reported by Sputnik that has quoted a scientist.

"Primarily, we can talk about temperature drop in Chukotka and Alaska, because there, no walruses were this year on the spots [at the shore] that they were occupying for the past 20 years… This is not anomaly, but a return to normalcy. The anomaly was during the past 20 years, during the warming. Now the ice is not that heavy as it was 40 years ago, for example, but close to it. I am happy for walruses and bears, as all of them got a respite," said Anatoly Kochnev as quoted by Sputnik. Kochnev is a researcher at Beringia national park and an expert in sea mammals.

He said that the ice in coastal waters did not melt even in summer. This led to return of walruses.

When there is no ice, polar bears cannot hunt for seals. Retention of ice has meant that seals reappeared and polar bear got their preferred food, Polar bears prefer to hunt seals than walruses. However, if ice recedes, polar bears are forced to hunt for seals.

Polar bear is an endangered animal and cooling of Pacific Arctic region is surely is good sign.