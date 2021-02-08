Top 10 world news: Navalny to meet foreign envoys, Bitcoin rises above $43,000, and more

The Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies are hoping to have a video call with the European Union and envoys from Britain, the United States, Canada and Ukraine. Meanwhile, in Israel, the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a brief appearance in the court as the trial against his corruption charges resumed from today. In the west, after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, the digital currency hit a record-high above $43,000 on Monday.

Click on headlines to read more

EU, UK and US to speak with Navalny after expulsion of diplomats in Russia

The meeting at 1200 GMT is likely to be the first forum for the West to consider any possible joint response to Navalny's jailing last week and Friday's expulsions, which took place while the EU's top diplomat was visiting Moscow.

Martial law declared in parts of Myanmar

Martial law was declared on Monday in seven townships in Myanmar's second biggest city, Mandalay.

US moves to rejoin UN Human Rights Council

The United States has moved to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council, nearly three years after former president Donald Trump's administration withdrew the country from body.

Witch-hunt: Benjamin Netanyahu denies all corruption charges in Monday's trial

Netanyahu was charged last year with allegations of corruption as he has been accused of accepting improper gifts and trade regulatory favour with media giants in return for positive coverage.

China bans Clubhouse app as locals use it to discuss sensitive issues

China has finally blocked access to a rare social interaction app, Clubhouse, after many locals started using it to discuss topics, including things the government does not approve.

Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish world heritage site

The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon."

Refugee group condemns damage at camps hit by Tigray war

The damage was confirmed using satellite imagery depicting the two camps for Eritrean refugees, known as Hitsats and Shimelba, the Norwegian Refugee Council said in a statement.

Bitcoin hits record high after Tesla invests about $1.50 billion in it

Tesla's decision came just days after CEO Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to simply read "#bitcoin." The announcement came in a US Securities and Exchange Commission document.

Undocumented immigrants to get free access to COVID vaccines too: UK govt

Anyone in the UK can register with local doctors and get access to free frontline medical care, without having to worry about their immigration status in the country.

No jury for Hong Kong's first national security trial, report says

Hong Kong has decided against using a jury for the first trial under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing, a report has said.