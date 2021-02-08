Undocumented immigrants to get free access to COVID vaccines too: UK govt

In a piece of hopeful news, the government of the UK has assured that all undocumented migrants will be able to get vaccines against coronavirus without being subjected to status checks.

Anyone in the UK can register with local doctors and get access to free frontline medical care, without having to worry about their immigration status in the country.

Also read| Poorer regions of UK struggling to control coronavirus cases: Study

"Coronavirus vaccines will be offered to everyone living in the UK free of charge, regardless of immigration status," a spokeswoman for the government announced.

While the interior ministry receives regular data about the individuals who need to be deported due to their immigration status, this time the health ministry has directed the National Health Service (NHS) and the interior ministry that the people turning up for testing and/or treatment, including vaccination, should not be subjected to any immigration checks.

"Those registered with a GP (general practitioner) are being contacted at the earliest opportunity and we are working closely with partners and external organisations to contact those who are not registered with a GP to ensure they are also offered the vaccine," the government said.

Also read| 'Eeek': New mutations in UK worry experts as virus surge continues

This declaration has come at a time when the country is struggling to contain the widespread of the deadly coronavirus, especially after the identification of the new strain.

Britain was one fo the first countries to start the mass vaccination programme for its locals and has since vaccinated more than 11 million people. However, the country fears it will not be able to meet its target of vaccinating at least 15 million people by the end of this week.

For now, the Boris Johnson-led country is using the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines.

The government is urging undocumented immigrants to get registered with the local doctors and get checked, treated and vaccinated against the deadly virus. While it is not yet completely clear as to how many undocumented people are residing in the country, the figure is being assumed to be as high as 1.3 million.