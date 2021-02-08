Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish world heritage site

Another monolith has mysteriously appeared in southeastern Turkey, and authorities are searching for clues that may give more insight into its manifestation at the place.

The monolith, 3 metres high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe. It has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium BC, thousands of years before Stonehenge. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province.

Gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

According to local media reports, the shiny metal monolith is inscribed in an script with the phrase "If you want to see the moon, look at the sky."

Security forces were called to the scene as curious locals sought to get a look at the monolith, which resembles a mysterious object which appeared in a desert in Utah in America last year, but then vanished.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

