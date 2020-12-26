Monolith Christmas edition? Because this one is made of Gingerbread

If first half (and probably whatever the hell was left afterward) of year 2020 will be remembered for how coronavirus gripped the world, the list of bizarre things to appear in the latter part will surely have monoliths in them. From claims of local pranks to those of a start to an alien invasion did rounds as these monoliths appeared in various corners of the world.

Although who or what was behind latest monolith is still to be determined, it would be safe to say that aliens surely didn't plant this one. The latest one is made of Gingerbread.

The Gingerbread monolith has been found in Corona Heights Park in San Francisco. The monolith is seven-feet tall. The appearance of this monolith has certainly become talk of the town and people are flocking there to take pictures and videos.

In some of past instances, the monoliths were removed by local authorities after they were found. The director of Corona Heights Park however said that they will leave the monolith "up until the cookie crumbles"

Monoliths have been much of a rage on social media lately. It was found in the US, Romania, UK and other places. It's appearance in Romania spurred talk of Dracula being still alive. While others were more ascribed to aliens coming to take over the Earth and what's left of our battered sanity post coronavirus pandemic and unending spells of necessary, but painful lockdowns.

Aliens don't celebrate Christmas right? or do they?