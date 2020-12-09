Another monolith pops up, in Texas this time

It's raining monoliths and they seem to pop up in different corners of earth. While it remains to be ascertained that whether this is a precursor to a massive alien invasion or simply pranksters' acts in different countries, one more monolith has appeared, this time in El Paso in Texas.

This monolith has appeared in car parking lot in a shopping and entertainment complex in the city, as per local media reports.

Given the hype around the monoliths, locals thronged to check the new one out. As per videos posted online, the monolith in Texas appears to be hollow and "not sturdy"

The monolith sounds hollow as hell really light easy to tip over and move #ElPaso #monolith pic.twitter.com/AVq0pSVx71 — Unelectable Airwaves Podcast 🌹 🔮 (@UnelectableA) December 8, 2020 ×

As per media reports, the monolith has disappeared. It is likely that the local authorities have removed it but there is no concrete info as yet.

Appearance of monoliths has taken social media by storm since last month. The very first one was found in Utah desert. This was followed by monoliths in Romania, in Califonia, on the Isle of Wight and in Belgium. Monoliths have also been found in Spain, Germany and Colombia. The one found in Colombia was a golden one.