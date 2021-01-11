Top 10 world news: Melania Trump condemns Capitol riots, Indian vaccine price, and more

Several British Hindu organisations have signed a joint letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeking urgent action to "stop the rampant persecution" of Hindus in Pakistan. On the other side of the world, the First Lady Melania Trump has finally spoken out about the Capitol riots saying she is "disappointed and disheartened" about the incident.

British Hindus write to UK PM Johnson over 'rampant persecution' in Pakistan

Several British Hindu organisations have signed a joint letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeking urgent action to "stop the rampant persecution" of Hindus in Pakistan.

Melania condemns Capitol violence, says time for 'healing in a civil manner'

Melania wrote that she is "disappointed and disheartened' with the incident, but found it shameful that it led to 'salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me".

Twitter blocks phrase 'Hang Mike Pence' as Trump supporters turn against him

Mike Pence was present in Capitol during riots to confirm the win of the President-elect Joe Biden against the Republican candidate and former reality TV star Donald Trump.

Pope Francis says women can now read at Mass, priesthood still a distant dream

The head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis on Monday claimed that women can now read at Mass, but still cannot become priests.

Oxford-AstraZeneca to cost ₹200 a vial in India; purchase order placed: Reports

As India is setting up to launch one of the biggest vaccination drives of the world from January 16, it has been revealed that the vaccine will be available for ₹200 a vial in India.

China denies forceful use of birth control measures on Uighur women

The matter came to light after an investigation by journalists from the West revealed that minority Muslim women were being forced to use birth control measures.

Indonesia air crash: More debris found of Sriwijaya Air; no survivors spotted

Divers from the search and rescue team have found more debris of the fallen passenger jet, but no survivors have been spotted yet.

American agencies using facial recognition tools to nab US Capitol rioters

In the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol, local law enforcement agencies are trying to nab all the perpetrators involved in the incident. As more details of the violence at the Capitol emerge, the police are employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to track the rioters.

China threatens ‘counterstrike’ as US lifts Taiwan restrictions

Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing "strongly condemns" the move and accused the United States of violating the terms of Washington's diplomatic relations with Beijing.

UK steps up vaccinations as coronavirus cases surge, worst weeks still to come

Britain is facing the worst weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief medical officer said on Monday, with the health service facing a "dangerous time" as deaths and cases hit record highs before the rollout of a mass vaccination programme.