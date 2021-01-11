Indonesia air crash: More debris found of Sriwijaya Air; no survivors spotted

Days after the deadly crash of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air aircraft, divers from the search and rescue team have found more debris of the fallen passenger jet, but no survivors have been spotted yet.

The Boeing 737-500, which had 62 people onboard, crashed into the high-velocity Java Sea minutes after take-off from the Jakarta Airport. The search and rescue operations began as soon as the aircraft was confirmed to have crashed.

During the search, parts of the crashed plane were spotted on the sea floor in the underwater video from the Indonesian navy.

Since the crash, many people have been trying to analyze the reason behind this crash, with many describing it to be a very "dramatic" incident which does not add up statistically. "The airspeed is far too low. The aircraft didn't accelerate up to the correct speeds for continuous flight," Stephen Wright, professor of aircraft systems at Finland's Tampere University. told the media.

Meanwhile, the Black Boxes of the plane had been located but have not been discovered yet. "We have located the position of the black boxes, both of them," said Soerjanto Tjahjanto, head of Indonesia's transport safety agency said yesterday.

The two black boxes are being referred to the cockpit voice and flight data recorders that play an important role in the understanding of the series of events that would have taken place during the course of the crash.

Till now, body bags have been sent back to the local authorities from the search and rescue teams. The body bags have either the dead bodies or body parts of the victims of the crash. No survivor has been spotted by the rescuers yet.