Melania condemns US Capitol violence, says it's time for 'healing in a civil manner'

Condemning the violence at the US Capitol that shook the entire world last week, First Lady of the United States Melania Trump said that the "nation must heal in a civil manner".

Melania wrote that she is "disappointed and disheartened" with the incident, but found it shameful that it led to "salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me" in an article posted on the White House's website.

She further added it is time for the US and its citizens to "heal" and nobody should use it "for personal gain".

"Our Nation must heal in a civil manner. Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation's Capitol. Violence is never acceptable," wrote the First Lady.

"I implore people to stop the violence, never make assumptions based on the color (colour) of a person's skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness. We must listen to one another, focus on what unites us, and rise above what divides us."

She said that it was "inspiring" to see the huge passion to participate in the electoral process, but that "passion" should not be turned into "violence".

She also wrote that it's an "honour" to be the First Lady and thanked Americans for supporting President Donald Trump and herself in the last four years.

"Most importantly, I ask for healing, grace, understanding, and peace for our great Nation," Melania wrote.