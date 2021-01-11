Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to cost ₹200 a vial in India; purchase order placed with SII: Reports

As India is setting up to launch one of the biggest vaccination drives of the world from January 16, it has been revealed that the vaccine will be available for ₹200 a vial in India.

It has also been reported that the Centre has sent a purchase order with the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday, January 11, as reported by Reuters citing CNBC-TV 18 sources.

The news has come days after the Prime Minister's Office announced the vaccination drive will begin in India from January 16. "On 16th January, India takes a landmark step forward in fighting COVID-19. Starting that day, India’s nation-wide vaccination drive begins. Priority will be given to our brave doctors, healthcare workers, frontline workers including Safai Karamcharis," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted.

Speaking at the interaction with CMs on vaccination rollout. https://t.co/gbWZ4LsQGB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2021

As the news of the purchase order broke out, Modi held a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of the states of India to discuss the readiness for the upcoming on vaccination rollout.

Till now, 89 hospitals in the national capital New Delhi have been chosen for vaccination drive's first phase. Of these 89, 40 are government-run and 49 are private.

The Centre has decided around 5,000 vaccination sites across India. "As per the instruction of the Central government, the Delhi government has prepared these 89 sites which are different hospitals of Delhi," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told a press conference.

"At every centre, there will be 8-9 people who will handle the drive. With this preparation, the Delhi government will start the first phase of vaccination from January 16."