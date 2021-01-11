India records 16,311 new coronavirus cases, 161 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Monday recorded 16,311 new coronavirus cases and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

Watch:

The total number of cases in the country has now reached 1,04,66,595 with the death toll reaching 1,51,160. The number of active cases due to the virus has now touched 2,22,526.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that the total number of samples tested till January 10 was 18,17,55,831 including 6,59,209 samples tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Puducherry reported 22 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 38,478 in the state. The number of fatalities due to the virus in Puducherry has climbed to 638.

In Odisha, 244 new coronavirus cases were recorded with the number of active cases in the state climbing to 2,118.

In Telangana, 224 new coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours along with one death. The total number of cases in the state has gone up to 2,90,008 with the death toll going up to 1,566.

Amid the rising number of cases, Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder-director, Genestrings Genetic Laboratory said: Four out of 186 passengers tested positive for coronavirus on an Air India flight that arrived from the UK today morning at Delhi airport."