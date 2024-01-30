Top 10 world news: Israeli troops raid West Bank hospital, IMF pegs up India’s growth to 6.5 pc, & more

Israeli security forces conducted a hospital raid in the West Bank, resulting in the death of at least three Palestinians, as captured in a dramatic CCTV footage. On the economic front, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its global growth forecast, citing the "resilience" of major economies, including India.

A dramatic CCTV footage released on Tuesday (Jan 30) showed Israeli security forces engaged in a hospital raid that killed at least three Palestinians. The footage showed around a dozen Israeli troops running with rifles through a corridor in Ibn Sina Hospital in the West Bank. The video showed some in women's garb and two dressed as medical staff.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Tuesday (January 30) improved its forecast of growth of global economy citing "resilience" from major economies including India. The updated global growth figure is 0.2 percentage points higher than its previous forecast in October. The IMF said that Indian economy may grow by 6.5 per cent, up by 0.2 per cent.

In a display of international cooperation, the Indian Navy, in conjunction with Seychelles Defence Forces and the Sri Lanka Navy, successfully thwarted the hijacking of a Sri Lankan fishing vessel, ensuring the safety of its crew, an Indian government press release said.

At least three security personnel were killed and 14 injured in Chhattisgarh, an Indian state hit with Maoist-stoked violence, on Tuesday (January 30) in an encounter. The encounter took place at Jonaguda & Aliguda at Bijapur- Sukma border in the state.

Saudi Arabia's Makkah hosted the second Saudi Open Yoga Asana Championship on 27th January, Saturday. Hosted by Al-Wehda Saudi Club, the event saw the participation of several girls and 10 boys who competed at the championship.

Britain's Prince Harry is being urged to step down from the board of African Parks amid a report that its rangers raped and tortured Indigenous people in Africa.

US H-1B visa-holders who got their visas issued from India or Canada need not leave US just to get their visa renewed as the online visa renewal drive has kicked off. The pilot programme is a significant change in US visa policy in nearly two decades. There is usually a long wait to get an H-1B visa or carry out related formalities. The online visa renewal is therefore likely to be a great help for these visa holders. The drive has already started on January 29, 2024, and will go on till April 1, 2024.

In what is said to be among the highest individual contributions by an alumnus to Indian academia, US-based tech entrepreneur Sunil Wadhwani donated Rs.110 crore or $13.75 million to his alma mater, IIT-Madras. A student of the 1984 batch, the entrepreneur donated the sum of money to establish a Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, at the campus where he had studied.

At least seven people across Ukraine have been killed in Russia’s latest overnight attacks on Ukraine with missiles and dozens of drones, said Ukrainian officials. Meanwhile, Russia claims to have downed 21 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.

Imagine creating history for your country at the tender age of 15 only to test positive for doping soon after, facing humiliation and suspension. Russian figure skating prodigy Kamila Valieva suffered the exact fate as she got stripped of her gold medal win at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the team event.