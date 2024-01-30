US H-1B visa renewal drive begins online. Here's how to apply

US H-1B visa-holders who got their visas issued from India or Canada need not leave US just to get them renewed as the online visa renewal drive has kicked off. The pilot programme is a significant change in US visa policy in nearly two decades. There is usually a long wait to get an H-1B visa or carry out related formalities. The online visa renewal is therefore likely to be a great help for these visa holders. The drive has already started on January 29, 2024, and will go on till April 1, 2024.

The US Department of State has made an official announcement about the drive.

How to renew US H-1B visa through online renewal process?

As per the US Department of State, qualified H-1B non-immigrant visa holders who fulfil certain requirements can apply to get their visas renewed.

Eligibility for US H-1B visa online renewal

Only those H-1B visaholders whose most recent visas have been issued by US Mission Canada or by US Mission India.

In case of US Mission Canada, the date of issuance of the visa must be between January 1, 2020 through April 1, 2023.

In case of US Mission India, the date of issuance must be between February 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021.

How to renew H-1B visa online?

The link of the official webpage has been made public by the US State Department.

Step 1: When the visa-holder visits the official webpage, they will have to select the country (India or Canada) from where their most recent H-1B visa was issued. A navigator tool will then lead the visa-holder to a webpage where they can check their eligibility for the pilot online visa renewal programme.

Step 2: If the visa holder is eligible for the programme, they will be asked to follow instructions on the webpage and will have to fill and submit form DS-160. This form is called Online Nonimmigrant Visa Application.

Step 3: The applicant will then be asked to pay a non-transferrable, non-refundable Machine-Readable Visa (MRV) application processing fee. The fee is $205.

Step 4: The visa holder can then follow instructions on the portal to mail passport and other documents for visa renewal process.

Slots for US H-1B visa renewal

A maximum of 20,000 slots will be made available for the visa renewal.

The slots will be released on following dates:

January 29, 2024

February 5, 2024

February 12, 2024

February 19, 2024

February 26, 2024

The applications will be made on these dates and will be processed on a first-come first-serve basis.