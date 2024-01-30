CCTV footage shows how undercover Israeli troops raided West Bank hospital, killing three Palestinians

A dramatic CCTV footage released on Tuesday (Jan 30) showed Israeli security forces engaged in a hospital raid that killed at least three Palestinians. The footage showed around a dozen Israeli troops running with rifles through a corridor in Ibn Sina Hospital in the West Bank. The video showed some in women's garb and two dressed as medical staff.

The news agency Reuters said that it was able to confirm the location by hospital signs, colour and design of the door and walls seen in the video. The news agency matched the CCTV video with available file footage of the scene.

The Israeli authorities stated that commandos disguised as Palestinians killed three gunmen in the hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, one of whom they accused of planning an imminent attack.

Hamas claimed one of the dead in Ibn Sina Hospital as its member. The allied faction Islamic Jihad claimed the other two, stating that they were brothers. Ibn Sina said one of the brothers had been receiving treatment for an injury that paralysed his legs.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's national security minister, reposted the clip on social media. He congratulated the forces who carried out the raid, stating, "Let all our enemies know that our forces will operate everywhere and by all means to protect and protect our citizens and the state of Israel."

Israel’s military released a statement, revealing the names of the men killed as Mohammed Jalamneh, Mohammed Ghazawi and his brother Basel Ghazawi.

The statement claimed: "Jalamneh planned to carry out a terror attack in the immediate future and used the hospital as a hiding place and therefore was neutralized. Israeli security forces will continue to act against any threat that would endanger the security of Israeli civilians."

"For a long time, wanted suspects have been hiding in hospitals and using them as a base for planning terrorist activities and carrying out terror attacks, while they assume that the exploitation of hospitals will serve as protection against counter-terrorism activities of Israeli security forces. This is another example of the cynical use of civilian areas and hospitals as shelters and human shields by terrorist organisations," it added.

Hamas said on Tuesday it would study a new ceasefire proposal in the war with Israel in Gaza.

As reported by Reuters, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the group had received a ceasefire proposal put forward after talks in Paris. He said he would study the plan and visit Cairo for discussions on it.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.