Explained | Who is Kataib Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group allegedly behind strike on US troops in Jordan

On Sunday (Jan 28), three members of the United States troops were killed in a drone attack in Jordan. The US has blamed Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah for the attack that killed specialists Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, and Sergeant William Jerome Rivers, 46 and wounded dozens more.

Speaking to the press on Monday (Jan 29), Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh blamed Iran for enabling groups to attack the United States.

Singh said, "In terms of, attribution for the attack, we know this is an IRGC-backed militia. It has the footprints of Kataib Hezbollah. But we are not making a final assessment on that. Our teams here are continuing to do the analysis, but we know that Iran is behind it. And, certainly, as we've said before, here in this briefing room, Iran continues to arm and equip these groups to launch these attacks."

But, who is Kataib Hezbollah? Here's everything we know.

Kataib Hezbollah — Establishment and more

As per Reuters, the militant group Kataib Hezbollah was founded in the aftermath of the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.

"Founded in 2007, KH seeks to establish an Iran-aligned government in Iraq, expel US and coalition forces from the country, and advance Iranian interests throughout the Middle East," states Counter Terrorism Guide.

It is one of the elite Iraqi armed factions closest to Iran. While it is primarily based in Iraq and Syria; as per the US National Counterterrorism Center, it also possibly operates in Bahrain, Iran, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.

Soon after it was founded, the group developed a reputation for its deadly attacks against both military and diplomatic targets. In the 2000s, it started carrying out the attacks using a mixture of sniper, rocket and mortar attacks and even roadside bombs.

Kataib Hezbollah — Leader

The group was led by dual Iraqi-Iranian citizen, Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi alias Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in 2020 by a US drone strike. Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani was also killed in the strike at Baghdad's international airport. Ibrahimi was allegedly the mastermind behind the US and French embassy bombings in Kuwait in 1983 and the assassination attempt on Kuwait’s emir in 1985.

As per UK-based news agency Reuters, the shadowy group has no announced leadership structure. However, quoting Iraqi officials and members of the group, the news agency reports that the group is believed to have thousands of fighters and an arsenal of drones, rockets and short-range ballistic missiles.

However, as per National Counterterrorism Center, Kataib Hezbollah's current overall leader is Ahmad al-Hamidawi. He was named a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in February 2020.

Kataib Hezbollah — Ideology

Kataib Hezbollah, as per reports is the most powerful armed faction in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and also the "most secretive" and elite of Iraq's predominantly Shi'ite militias.

According to the US Department of State, Kataib Hezbollah is "a radical Shia Islamist group with an anti-Western establishment and jihadist ideology."

On its website, the group states that its first goal "was and still remains: thwarting the American project in the region, defeat of the occupation, and expelling them from Iraq, broken and humbled…. As for our jihadi pillars, there are four. Firstly, waging jihad against the occupation until the last American is expelled from Iraq."

It is an umbrella group of hardline Shi'ite armed groups that claimed more than 150 attacks on US forces since the start of the Gaza war. The militant group was designated as a foreign terrorist organisation in July 2009 by the United States.

The group reportedly has a transnational Shi'ite ideology and views the borders between Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon as Western constructs. It also considers US troops in Iraq as foreign occupiers and has even called for their forceful expulsion.

Kataib Hezbollah is known to have fought alongside other Shi'ite militias against mostly Sunni rebels during Syria's civil war. Ever since that, it has continued to operate in Syria.

Kataib Hezbollah, is also known to be a prominent militia within Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). Initially established in 2014 to combat the Islamic State, the PMF has evolved into an officially recognised security force with fighters receiving state salaries. Notably, Kataib Hezbollah members, some of whom are designated as terrorists by the US, hold influential positions in the PMF, reports Reuters.

Despite being technically under the command of Iraq's prime minister as part of the PMF, Kataib Hezbollah often operates independently, challenging and defying government directives to cease attacks on US forces.

In addition to its military activities, Kataib Hezbollah is believed to have ventured into the political arena. Although the group neither confirms nor denies these political links publicly, it is widely perceived to have formed a political party that participated in the 2021 elections. Remarkably, the group secured several seats in the Iraqi parliament, signalling its expanding influence beyond the realm of armed operations.