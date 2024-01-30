Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi tells pro-Palestinian activists to 'go back to China' | Watch

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi has come under controversy after she was caught on camera asking pro-Palestinian protesters, gathered outside her home to "Go back to China".

The protesters were reportedly batting for a ceasefire in the ongoing Hamas conflict but Pelosi asserted that they move to China where their 'headquarters' was located.

Pelosi's controversial statement comes a day after she appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate protesters involved in the progressive movement pressuring the Biden administration to support a ceasefire in Gaza. Yesterday Nancy Pelosi said we were paid Russian agents for supporting Palestine and now we are apparently headquartered in China. Her cognitive decline did not need to happen in public but she chose to stay in office with a fake title. pic.twitter.com/fn6Lioc6xr — 🅹🅾️🅴🆈աrecκ ☭ (@joeywreck) January 29, 2024 × “For [the pro-Palestinian protesters] to call for a cease-fire is Mr Putin’s message. Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see. Same thing with Ukraine. It’s about Putin’s message,” Pelosi said.

“I think some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere. Some, I think, are connected to Russia. And I say that having looked at this for a long time now, as you know,” she added

When pressed to elaborate on her statement, Pelosi said she believed the activists were "Russian plants".

“Seeds or plants. I think some financing should be investigated. And I want to ask the FBI to investigate that.”

The interview instantly sparked backlash with supporters of the ceasefire condemning Pelosi's views as "downright authoritarian".

Ever since the war broke out after the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas, US President Joe Biden has faced criticism for his policy in Gaza. Biden has batted for Israel to defend and answer Hamas while remaining steadfastly against ceasefire requests.

Washington believes that a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas and allow it to drag the conflict. During a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) emergency meeting last month, the USA voted against a resolution for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

"This resolution still contains a call for an unconditional ceasefire... it would leave Hamas in place able to repeat what it did on October 7," US deputy UN representative Robert Wood justified the decision at the time.

Although Washington has been working on a third truce deal with other stakeholders, its stark refusal for a ceasefire has not gone down with certain sections of Democrat voters.