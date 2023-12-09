US vetoes UN Security Council resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The United States on Friday (Dec 8) vetoed the proposed demand by the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire in the intense fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, in a bid to shield its longtime ally.

Thirteen other members voted in favour of the draft resolution by the United Arab Emirates, while the United Kingdom abstained.

The voting came after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a rare move, formally warned the 15-member council of a global threat from the war, which has now been going on for over two months.

"What is the message we are sending Palestinians if we cannot unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza?" Deputy UAE U.N. Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab asked the council. "Indeed, what is the message we are sending civilians across the world who may find themselves in similar situations?"

"The United Arab Emirates is deeply disappointed," said the representative of the UAE. "Regrettably... this council is unable to demand a humanitarian ceasefire."

US defends veto

The United States, defending its veto, said that the resolution still held a call for an unconditional ceasefire.

"This resolution still contains a call for an unconditional ceasefire... it would leave Hamas in place able to repeat what it did on October 7," said US deputy UN representative Robert Wood.

Wood further denounced the UAE stating that the draft resolution was a rushed, imbalanced text "that was divorced from reality, that would not move the needle forward on the ground in any concrete way."

"We do not support this resolution's call for an unsustainable ceasefire that will only plant the seeds for the next war," said Wood.

UK's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said that her country abstained because there was no denunciation of Hamas.

"Israel needs to be able to address the threat posed by Hamas and it needs to do so in a manner that abides by international humanitarian law so that such an attack can never be carried out again," she told the council.

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan did not address the Security Council after the vote, but in a statement said: "A ceasefire will be possible only with the return of all the hostages and the destruction of Hamas."

Washington, being the permanent member of the Security Council, can veto any resolution.

Ahead of the vote, Guterres had said that "the brutality perpetrated by Hamas can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."