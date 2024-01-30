Encounter in violence hit Indian state leaves security personnel wounded
The encounter has taken place at Jonaguda & Aliguda at Bijapur- Sukma Border in the state
At least four security personnel were injured Chhattisgarh, a state hit with Naxal violence, on Tuesday (January 30) in exchange of fire with the naxalites. The encounter took place at Jonaguda & Aliguda at Bijapur- Sukma Border in the state.
P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Bastar, has told news agency ANI that the encounter has broken out at same place where 23 security personnel were killed in the year 2021.
(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)