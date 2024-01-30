Manipur Violence: At least two killed, several injured in fresh clashes

Fresh violence killed at least two individuals and injured five others on Tuesday (Jan 30) in the northeast state of Manipur in India. One person is said to be missing and the officials have stated that the death toll might increase.

Media reports said that the casualties occurred after an exchange of fire between two rival ethnic groups in the state.

As per reports, the violate exchange broke out at Koutruk village in the Imphal West district.

Manoharmayum Barish Sharma, who is a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, sustained injuries in the firing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and any update on his condition is not revealed yet.

Manipur violence

Last year in May, violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts aimed at protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. As per official data, nearly 200 people have lost their lives and hundreds have been injured.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.